The phenomenon of the “Chinese economic miracle,” unparalleled in history in terms of its scale and speed of transformation, has become a central subject of analysis in global political economy in the 21st century. Its study goes far beyond the boundaries of simple economic success and touches on fundamental questions regarding the nature of effective state governance, the balance between stability and innovation, and the possibility of forming alternative paths to modernization in a non-Western civilizational context.

At the epicenter of this historic process stands the system of comprehensive and strict governance of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which is not merely a political organization but a complex, adaptive, and self-renewing institution of strategic management. This system has become the sociopolitical backbone that made it possible to combine national sovereignty, centralized planning, and market flexibility into a unique synthetic model known as “socialism with Chinese characteristics.” The achievements of this model — from unprecedented GDP growth to the eradication of absolute poverty and technological breakthroughs — are not accidental but the systemic result of a well-constructed institutional architecture.

China’s historical path to its current status was nonlinear and required radical paradigm shifts from the country’s political leadership. After the phase of revolutionary construction and consolidation, which culminated in the founding of the PRC in 1949, the country approached a critical juncture in the late 1970s. It was then that the course of “reform and opening-up” was declared under Deng Xiaoping’s pragmatic slogan that “it doesn’t matter whether a cat is black or white, as long as it catches mice.” This shift from ideological rigidity to economic pragmatism became a turning point. Its practical embodiment included the creation of special economic zones such as Shenzhen, which transformed from a fishing village into a global high-tech hub with GDP exceeding that of entire countries.

The consistent integration into the world economy, culminating in China’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001, became a deliberate “stress test” for national industry, through which Chinese companies learned to compete at the global level.

However, by the early 2010s, the extensive growth model based on cheap labor and exports began to exhaust itself, revealing structural problems: rising social inequality, severe environmental pollution, slowing productivity, and systemic corruption that undermined institutional trust. The response to these challenges was a new phase of development associated with Xi Jinping’s leadership and the concept of “comprehensive and strict governance of the Party.” This course signaled a transition from the task of “catching up” to the ambitious goal of “leading,” shifting the focus to quality of growth, innovation, social justice, and global leadership.

The institutional mechanism ensuring the implementation of this strategy is a unique combination of long-term planning and executive discipline. At the heart of the system remain five-year plans, which have evolved from rigid directives of the command economy era into sophisticated navigational roadmaps outlining strategic priorities in areas such as technological independence, green transformation, and human capital development. Their implementation is ensured by a powerful administrative vertical, where the career advancement of regional and sectoral leaders is directly tied to meeting specific key performance indicators (KPIs) — from GDP growth rates and investment attraction to reducing carbon emissions and maintaining social stability. This system creates strong incentives for the bureaucracy to deliver results.

A key adaptive element of the model is the method of “pilot experimentation.” New political or economic initiatives — whether the launch of the digital yuan, healthcare reform, or new regulations for tech platforms — are first tested on a limited scale in a single city or province. After analyzing results and making necessary adjustments, successful practices are scaled nationwide, minimizing risks of systemic failures.

The economic outcomes of this governance model have been unprecedented. Over the four decades of reform, China has leaped from a predominantly agrarian, impoverished country to an industrial and technological powerhouse. Its nominal GDP has increased more than 120-fold — from roughly $150 billion in 1978 to more than $18 trillion in 2023 — allowing China to secure its position as the second-largest economy in the world.

Even more impressive is the social achievement of eradicating absolute poverty. According to official data and World Bank estimates, from 1978 to 2020, around 800 million people were lifted out of poverty. This historic success resulted not only from overall economic growth but also from a targeted, precision-based poverty alleviation policy, under which millions of Party workers were deployed to remote villages to work directly with needy families.

At the same time, China carried out a technological revolution, transforming itself from the “world’s workshop” into a global innovator. The country is now a world leader in the production and use of solar panels and electric vehicles, accounting for around 60% of global EV sales.

Chinese companies such as Huawei, BYD, DJI, and ByteDance compete at the technological frontier. Enormous investments in research and development — over $400 billion annually, the second highest in the world after the United States — are channeled into priority sectors identified by the “Made in China 2025” strategy: artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, and aerospace engineering. China’s infrastructural superiority is visible to the naked eye: the country possesses the world’s largest high-speed rail network (more than 45,000 km), as well as megaprojects like the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge and the world’s most extensive 5G base station network.

A crucial element of the new era’s social contract is the “ecological turn.” Recognizing the scale of the environmental crisis as a threat not only to public health but also to long-term economic sustainability, China’s leadership declared the construction of an “ecological civilization.” This led to unprecedented measures in scale and speed: mass closure or modernization of coal plants and steel mills, gigantic investments in renewable energy (China is the world’s largest producer of wind turbines and solar panels), and ambitious targets to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

On the international stage, China, leveraging its accumulated economic power, has shifted from passive integration to actively shaping alternative architectures of global cooperation. The flagship initiative is the Belt and Road Initiative, a grand infrastructure and investment project spanning more than 150 countries. In parallel, China promotes the concept of a “community of shared future for mankind,” criticizing “hegemonism” and advocating a system of international relations based, it claims, on multipolarity, mutual respect, and “win-win” cooperation.

Thus, China’s development model, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, represents a unique and advanced path that harmoniously combines the strategic planning of five-year plans, high executive discipline, and flexible adaptability in a changing world. This model has proven its effectiveness, enabling China to make an unprecedented leap in history from centuries-long backwardness to the status of a leading global power, fulfilling the great Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.

The strength of this model lies in the unity of the Party, the government, and the people, a unity capable of concentrating collective efforts on grand projects: from building advanced infrastructure and achieving technological breakthroughs in AI and green energy to creating a moderately prosperous society. China’s historic achievements have become the strongest confirmation of the correctness of its chosen path of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Looking to the future with confidence, China, under the Party’s leadership, is already developing effective strategies for managing the next stages of development. Comprehensive measures to stimulate birth rates, the transition to quality growth driven by domestic demand and innovation, and peaceful technological development within the framework of the “community of shared future for mankind” are all laying a solid foundation for future success. China will not only successfully overcome any challenges but, in the spirit of the new development stage, will contribute even more to global stability and prosperity, opening a new era in the formation of a more just and harmonious world order.

