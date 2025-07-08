China expands visa-free entry to over 70 countries to boost tourism

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has extended visa-free entry to citizens of 74 countries, allowing them to stay for up to 30 days without a visa in a sweeping move aimed at reviving inbound tourism and stimulating the economy.

The expansion, which includes most of Europe, several Latin American and Middle Eastern nations, and soon Azerbaijan (effective July 16), marks the broadest loosening of China’s visa rules in history, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

According to the National Immigration Administration, more than 20 million foreign visitors entered China visa-free in 2024, accounting for nearly one-third of all entries — a figure more than double the previous year’s.

“This really helps people to travel,” said Georgi Shavadze, a Georgian tourist visiting Beijing, noting how the removal of visa requirements eliminates a common travel barrier.

While foreign tourist numbers still lag behind domestic travel, local guides and tourism operators report surging demand. Gao Jun, an experienced tour guide in Beijing, said he’s overwhelmed with bookings and has launched a training program for new English-speaking guides.

Many of the newly granted visa-free privileges are on a one-year trial basis, with future extensions dependent on demand and diplomatic considerations. However, North American travelers and some others, including citizens of the UK, Russia, and Sweden, are notably excluded from the 30-day visa-free list. These travelers may still qualify for a 10-day visa-free transit if they are en route to a third country.

China reopened to tourists in early 2023 after lifting strict COVID-19 measures. Despite this, total foreign arrivals in 2023 remained below half of pre-pandemic levels. Travel companies like Trip.com report a strong rebound, with bookings doubling in early 2025, largely fueled by visa-free travelers.

Business leaders in the sector, such as Jenny Zhao of WildChina, report a 50% increase in business, particularly from European markets. "We're quite optimistic," Zhao said. "We hope these benefits will continue."

As China aims to reshape its global image and attract international travelers, the success of this visa policy expansion will be closely watched — both as a tourism strategy and a tool of soft power diplomacy.

