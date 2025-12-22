China–Japan tensions cancel flights on 46 routes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Holiday travel between China and Japan is being disrupted as flights on 46 routes are cancelled over the next two weeks amid rising diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

The cancellations coincide with China’s New Year public holiday from January 1 to 3, affecting travel plans for thousands of passengers. Data from the Flight Manager app shows that 38 airports across China and Japan are impacted, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

All cancelled routes are operated by Chinese carriers, including Air China, China Eastern Airlines, Hainan Airlines, Xiamen Airlines, and Sichuan Airlines.

Popular Japanese destinations such as Osaka and Nagoya are among the hardest hit. Many of the suspended routes link China’s second- and third-tier cities — including Shenyang, Chongqing, and Wuhan — with major Japanese tourism hubs.

Direct flights from Shanghai to smaller Japanese cities like Nagasaki, Niigata, and Kagoshima have also been halted for the coming weeks, further limiting travel options during the peak holiday period.

News.Az