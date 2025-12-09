China tests wireless ‘super convoy’ freight trains

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has successfully tested a groundbreaking wireless rail system that allows multiple heavy-haul freight trains to run together without physical couplers, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday.

The trial, conducted on the Baoshen Railway in Inner Mongolia, linked seven freight trains—a combined cargo capacity of 35,000 tonnes, equal to 3.5 Eiffel Towers—into a closely coordinated convoy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This marks the first time in the world that several heavy freight trains have operated in formation entirely without mechanical coupling, relying instead on a domestically developed intelligent wireless control system.

Developed by China Shenhua, a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation, along with research partners, the system uses wireless communication and advanced algorithms to synchronize acceleration and braking.

The key challenge was ensuring all seven 5,000-ton trains accelerated and stopped simultaneously on the same track without collision or separation.

According to CCTV, the new system could boost China’s freight rail capacity by over 50% without laying new tracks — a major advantage for heavy-duty coal transport along the Baoshen route, which connects Inner Mongolia’s Baotou to Shenmu in Shaanxi province.

The Baoshen Railway is one of China’s most important energy corridors, moving coal from the resource-rich Shenmu region and the broader Ordos Basin.

The successful trial offers a potential blueprint for other countries looking to enhance long-distance freight safety, efficiency, and capacity without large-scale infrastructure expansion.

