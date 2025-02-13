China’s DeepSeek aims for trademark registration in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese AI firm DeepSeek has moved to register its brand in Russia in both verbal and graphic formats.

Two respective applications for trademarks were submitted by the Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Co. to the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) on February 10, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Both applications cover one class of goods and four classes of services under the international classification system. For example, one of the mentioned classes of services will allow the company to offer educational, entertainment and recreational services, while another class covers broadcasting and data transmission services.

DeepSeek has also applied for a trademark in the US. Its application for a verbal trademark is currently being reviewed by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). It was submitted on January 28.

News.Az