Chinese CCTV channel airs programs on Azerbaijan

The China Central Television (CCTV) channel has broadcast a program on Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

The program highlights the history, geographical situation, up-to-date development, economic opportunities, tourism potential, cuisine and diplomatic relations between the two countries. The author of the program shares his impressions about the development of the city of Baku, the ancient places such as Icherisheher, the Flame Towers, Ateshgah Temple, Yanardag mountain. The author says that Azerbaijan has the highest number of mud volcanoes in the world.

The program also highlights Naftalan oil, which cures of many diseases as well as a visit of the CCTV employees to “Duzdag” sanatorium in Nakhchivan and wine traditions in Tovuz district.

The program provides an insight into Azerbaijan`s rich cultural heritage, folklore, and traditions, the economic development, oil strategy, non-oil sector, trade relations and opportunities of the goods export to China.

The CCTV 4 Channel also aired the interviews with the head of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev and China`s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wei Jinghua about the development of the bilateral relations.

