Chinese leader Xi meets Tajik president

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Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon in Beijing on Tuesday.

Regardless of how the external environment may change, China and Tajikistan will always be good neighbors that help each other, good friends who trust each other, and good partners who work together for development, Xi said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

By signing the China-Tajikistan treaty of permanent good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation, the two sides will fully showcase their strong political mutual trust and provide a solid guarantee for the enduring friendship between the two nations, Xi said.

He called on both sides to focus on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, thoroughly align their development strategies, and work together to advance their respective development goals.

Xi said the two sides should enhance the scale and quality of trade and investment, and also ensure the implementation of key projects, expand cooperation in green energy, digital economy, smart cities, artificial intelligence and other areas, and boost scientific and technological innovation.

Both sides need to enhance cooperation on law enforcement and security, take firm action against the "three evil forces" of terrorism, extremism and separatism, and work together to maintain regional stability, he said.

China welcomes Tajikistan to join the International Organization for Mediation, and stands ready to strengthen cooperation in the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the China-Central Asia mechanism and other frameworks, Xi said

News.Az