Chingiz Mustafayev reaches final of Eurovision 2019

The Eurovision Song Contest has decided the final 10 contestants who will battle to be crowned Europe’s best pop act, following the event’s second semifinal Thu

The countries advancing to the final, hold Saturday in Tel Aviv, are Netherlands, Sweden, North Macedonia, Albania, Russia, Azerbaijan, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland and Malta.

Representative of Azerbaijan Chingiz Mustafayev performed at number 18 with the song "Truth".

The contestants eliminated from the running are Ireland, Armenia, Moldova, Latvia, Romania, Austria, Lithuania and Croatia.

Five European countries sweep straight to the final. Israel automatically qualified because it won last year.

News.Az