"cimerlik.az" portal to operate from August 5

The current situation in Azerbaijan allows us to open the beaches. Rules have been determined in this regard. The monitoring group determined beaches that are relevant to follow the requirements of the pandemic, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Ulvi Mehdiyev stated that "cimerlik.az" will be an informative website in this regard.

"For monitoring of beaches, 16 mobile monitoring groups consisting of employees of the relevant structural units of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan were established," Ulvi Mehdiyev also added.

