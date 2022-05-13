CIS foreign minister to hold next meeting in Nur-Sultan

CIS foreign minister to hold next meeting in Nur-Sultan

The Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan will host the next meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev said on Friday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

On Friday, Dushanbe hosted a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part in the meeting.

The ministers discussed prospects of cooperation within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States. They also exchanged views on the issues related to international security and further expansion of humanitarian and scientific collaboration.

News.Az