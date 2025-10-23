CIS, SCO to hold joint counter-terror drills in Belarus next year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will conduct joint counter-terrorism drills in Belarus next year, Yevgeny Sysoyev, head of the CIS Counter-Terror Center, announced on Thursday.

Speaking at the 3rd CIS Conference on Countering Terrorism and Extremism, Sysoyev said the exercises aim to strengthen coordination between regional security agencies, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

“In 2023, we successfully held joint drills in Kyrgyzstan. Last year, we combined counter-terrorism conferences in Tashkent, and next year we plan to merge both the conference and drills in Minsk,” Sysoyev said.

He also highlighted closer cooperation between the CIS and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) following the SCO summit in September, where a new roadmap for partnership was signed.

“This roadmap is not just a formal step. It marks a major political breakthrough in regional security cooperation,” he stressed.

According to Sysoyev, the active phase of the CIS exercise “Cooperation-Counter-Terror 2025” will take place in Tajikistan on October 24. For the first time, it will be held alongside the CSTO’s “Indestructible Brotherhood” drills.

News.Az