Citizens residing within range of landslide area near Baku TV tower being relocated

Citizens residing within range of the landslide area near the Baku TV tower are being relocated, the Sabail district executive authority told APA.

Those with nowhere else to spend the night have been housed in temporarily in buildings belonging to different organizations and enterprises. The area is being policed.

Concerned officials have visited the area. In consideration of the seriousness of the situation, a headquarters has been created at the Sabail district executive authority to ensure safety of the citizens. The area is being controlled on a constant basis. The Cabinet of Ministers is dealing with the crisis.

The landslide area is located just 200 to 250 meters southeast of the TV tower. Experts say the current activity in the area has been caused by rainfall and a vertical cutting of the slope during construction. Cracks 1 meter width and 7 meters in depth have emerged.

News.Az

