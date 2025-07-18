Clashes escalate between Druze and Bedouin forces in Southern Syria amid Israeli airstrikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Intense fighting erupted Friday between armed Druze factions and Bedouin tribal forces near the western entrance of Suwayda city in southern Syria, further destabilizing the already fragile region.

According to Anadolu’s correspondent on the ground, tensions escalated after Druze groups allied with Hikmat al-Hajri expelled Bedouin families from surrounding villages, reigniting hostilities following a brief lull earlier in the week, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The fragile calm was shattered when Bedouin tribes, reinforced by hundreds of fighters from Arab tribes across Syria, launched a counteroffensive Thursday evening. They retook several villages and pushed toward Suwayda’s western gate. In response, Druze fighters withdrew from the outskirts, establishing defensive positions inside the city. Clashes continue along the city’s western front.

While Syrian government forces have largely refrained from direct involvement in the current clashes, they retain control over major roads leading into Suwayda, limiting movement in and out of the provincial capital.

On Wednesday, Israeli air forces struck more than 160 targets across four Syrian regions, including Suwayda, Daraa, Damascus, and its outskirts. The strikes killed three and wounded 34 in Damascus alone.

Israel has justified these attacks by claiming to protect Druze communities in southern Syria. However, most Druze leaders have publicly rejected foreign interference and reaffirmed their commitment to Syrian unity.

Clashes between Bedouin tribes and Druze factions began in mid-June, intensifying after Druze fighters launched deadly attacks on Syrian security forces, reportedly killing dozens of soldiers. A temporary ceasefire was brokered between local Druze groups and government forces but quickly fell apart, triggering a new round of Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian military infrastructure.

Since the fall of long-time leader Bashar Assad in December 2024, who fled to Russia, ending decades of Baath Party rule, a transitional government led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was established in January. The regime change has contributed to heightened instability across Syria, with Israel declaring the 1974 buffer zone agreement null and stepping up military actions.

News.Az