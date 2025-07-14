Club World Cup doubles as 2026 World Cup rehearsal amid heat and pitch concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

As Chelsea lifted the FIFA Club World Cup trophy at MetLife Stadium on Sunday after a 3-0 victory over PSG, the tournament wrapped up not only as a football spectacle, but also as a crucial dress rehearsal for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Expanded to 32 teams this year, the Club World Cup gave FIFA a trial run ahead of next year’s record-breaking 48-team World Cup across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. However, it wasn’t without its challenges, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Players and coaches criticized scorching temperatures, pitch quality, and scheduling conflicts. Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez called the conditions "very dangerous," while global players’ union FIFPRO warned the heat must serve as a "wake-up call."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino acknowledged the concerns, promising improvements such as climate-controlled venues, cooling breaks, and improved turf management. “The heat is definitely an issue,” he said. “We need to look at what we can do better.”

Despite the setbacks, officials hailed the event as a valuable learning experience. “It turns out to be a great experience for FIFA going forward,” said Alan Rothenberg, former U.S. Soccer president.

The final at MetLife Stadium, which will also host the 2026 World Cup final, featured U.S. President Donald Trump presenting the trophy. FIFA also debuted part of its new 485,000 sq-ft broadcast center in Dallas, signaling the massive scale of next year’s tournament.

With more than 100 matches to be played in 2026, FIFA has pledged closer oversight and enhanced logistics, hoping to turn this year’s lessons into a seamless spectacle for the biggest World Cup in history.

News.Az