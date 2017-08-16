Co-chair: We hope the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia will resume direct talks

"We hope the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia will resume direct talks."

"Like every year, the co-chairs are currently working to organize a meeting of Foreign Ministers in the framework of the UN General Assembly in New York."

According to Oxu.Az, the due statement came from US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland.

"We hope that the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia will soon resume direct talks."

Hoagland said that he does not have information on the planning of presidential meeting in the framework of the UN General Assembly.

News.Az

