Yandex metrika counter

Co-op development in CIS impossible without settling Karabakh conflict – Azerbaijani FM

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Co-op development in CIS impossible without settling Karabakh conflict – Azerbaijani FM

Comprehensive development of cooperation in the CIS is impossible without resolving the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said.

Asadov made the remark at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government in the format of a video conference, TASS reports. 

"Azerbaijan is interested in developing cooperation with the CIS member-states both in bilateral and multilateral formats,” Asadov said. “But all-round cooperation within the CIS is impossible without the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      