Co-op development in CIS impossible without settling Karabakh conflict – Azerbaijani FM

Comprehensive development of cooperation in the CIS is impossible without resolving the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said.

Asadov made the remark at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government in the format of a video conference, TASS reports.

"Azerbaijan is interested in developing cooperation with the CIS member-states both in bilateral and multilateral formats,” Asadov said. “But all-round cooperation within the CIS is impossible without the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

News.Az