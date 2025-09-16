Coachella 2026 lineup revealed: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G to headline

+ ↺ − 16 px

The wait is over: the Coachella 2026 lineup has officially dropped, with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G set to headline next year’s festival.

Organizers announced the news on Monday, surprising fans with an early reveal. Traditionally, the lineup is released later in the year — in 2024, it was unveiled in November, News.Az reports.

Coachella teased the announcement on social media, writing: “Hard launch. Passes on sale Friday, September 19 at 11 a.m. PT. Register now for access.”

Beyond the headliners, the 2026 bill includes a mix of global stars and rising acts such as KATSEYE, The Strokes, Addison Rae, Young Thug, Major Lazer, David Byrne, Teddy Swims and many more.

The festival will run over two weekends, April 10–12 and April 17–19, at its usual home, the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

More details on tickets, performers, and accommodations are available on the official Coachella website.

News.Az