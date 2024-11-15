Cobra Kai's final season to premiere in three parts, starting this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cobra Kai is gearing up for a thrilling conclusion, with its final season set to unfold in three parts, the first of which is arriving on Netflix this week.

What time is Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 on Netflix?

The Karate Kid spin-off picks up with original franchise leads Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) later in life, as they teach a new generation of students at their shared dojo, News.Az report, citing foreign media. The rivalry they have held since their teenage years has flared up at numerous points, but generally, they appear to be sustaining a fragile alliance for the time being.On the other hand, their students are as competitive as ever, with Johnny's biological and adoptive sons – Robby (Tanner Buchanan) and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) – on the brink of a bitter fight to be Sekai Taikai champion.If you're excited to see how the story unfolds, find out when exactly you can tune into Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 on Netflix below.Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 will be streaming on Netflix from 8am (GMT) on Friday 15th November 2024.These five episodes follow on directly after the events of season 6 part 1, which dropped in July, and set the stage for the third and final part in the farewell season (currently scheduled for 2025).On the staggered release of the show's last hurrah, co-creator Hayden Schlossberg said: "As soon as we decided on 15, the five-five-five split-up made sense to us because we do write in five-episode arcs."If you look at seasons 1-5, everything that's in the beginning of episode 1 or 2 comes to a head in episode 5. And things change for the second half of the season. And so we were used to writing towards a big mid-season finale."He added: "And we liked the idea for fans, also, because five episodes for this show is about three hours, so it's a good binge. Whereas 15 episodes all at once is just impossible."So it gives fans a good binge spread out from now into 2025 – to keep the party going [and] satiate fans with new episodes."Cobra Kai fans might be sad to say goodbye to the show after a phenomenal run, but the franchise's legacy will continue with Karate Kid: Legends next year – an alternate universe story starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan (returning from the 2010 reboot).

