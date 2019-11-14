Columbia supports Azerbaijan’s position on settlement of Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the delegation led by the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Senate of Colombia, Jose Luis Perez, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the existing cooperation between the two countries and underlined the existing wide potential for further cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, culture, tourism, education, sports and other spheres.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted the importance of the visit of the Columbian Senate official to Azerbaijan.

Jose Luis Perez said that they always stand with friendly Azerbaijani people and will do their best to advance the friendship between the two countries. Touching upon the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Columbia, the Chairman expressed his hope that this momentous event will give impetus to further development of cooperation between the two countries.

Focusing on the prospects of traditional cooperation and mutual support within the international organizations, the parties also stressed that they would remain committed to coordinating efforts in this direction.

Jose Luis Perez underlined that Columbia supported Azerbaijan’s position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and mentioned that in 2018, the Foreign Affairs Commission of Colombia adopted a resolution on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict regarding the illegal occupation of the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the Khojaly genocide.

Elmar Mammadyarov thanked the Parliament of Columbia for its consistent support of Azerbaijan's fair position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on norms and principles of international law, especially the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders.

At the meeting, the importance of expanding the legal framework of bilateral relations was also noted and exchange on strengthening the role of Parliamentary Friendship Groups took place.

News.Az

News.Az