COMMENT: What does Zelensky want from Erdoğan?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky embarked on a tour of three countries, including Türkiye, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on February 18. The visit raises critical questions: Is Ukraine's leadership seeking to consolidate alliances, or is it looking for new sources of support to sustain its confrontation with Russia? And how does Türkiye's military cooperation with Ukraine align with its broader strategic interests?

To gain insights, News.Az reached out to Russian political analyst Darya Grevtsova, who believes Zelensky is navigating a deepening crisis and is searching for a way forward. “Zelensky understands that Russia and the United States may reach an agreement without him, potentially deciding that he needs to step down,” Grevtsova explains. “Naturally, this possibility concerns him.” According to the analyst, the Ukrainian president still hopes for support from Europe, yet current European backing remains largely rhetorical, without firm commitments. This uncertainty has prompted him to explore diplomatic channels that might provide leverage in future negotiations. One such channel, Grevtsova suggests, is Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, whom former U.S. President Donald Trump has described as a close ally. “Zelensky realizes that through Erdoğan, he can gain a better understanding of Trump’s stance on the situation and consult with him on possible strategies,” she notes.

Additionally, the Ukrainian leader aims to secure Türkiye’s political backing to reinforce Ukraine’s relevance on the international stage and ensure its participation in any future peace talks. However, Türkiye’s approach to the conflict is shaped by pragmatism rather than political alignment. “Zelensky wants Türkiye to be firmly on Ukraine’s side, but Erdoğan is a strategic leader who prioritizes national interests,” Grevtsova points out. “It is in Erdoğan’s interest to sell military equipment to Ukraine for hard currency, but this partnership is more transactional than ideological.” She emphasizes that Türkiye will continue balancing its relationships with both Ukraine and Russia, as its economic ties with Moscow remain crucial.

Regarding military aid, Grevtsova dismisses the notion of Türkiye becoming a significant arms sponsor for Ukraine. “All assistance between Ukraine and Türkiye operates on a financial basis,” she asserts. “Türkiye benefits from facilitating Russian trade amid sanctions while also maintaining cooperation with Ukraine. But Ankara will not fully align with either side.”

Beyond Zelensky’s visit to Ankara, international attention has also turned to negotiations in Saudi Arabia, where diplomatic efforts are underway to seek a resolution to the conflict. According to Grevtsova, these discussions mark an important step toward peace, as both Russia and the United States appear to be aligning their positions on a potential settlement. “Everyone understands that this conflict is not just between Russia and Ukraine—it is fundamentally a confrontation between Russia and the West,” she argues.

As a result, direct negotiations between Russian and Western representatives are essential. “There are certainly deep-seated disagreements that cannot be resolved in a single meeting. But the fact that both sides are willing to engage in dialogue is already a significant development,” she says. Grevtsova believes that high-level talks between the Russian and American presidents could take place in the near future to address key points of contention. Saudi Arabia, she notes, is positioning itself as a neutral mediator, representing the interests of the Global South, which is eager for a resolution to the ongoing war. “This dialogue is highly significant and could yield meaningful results,” she concludes. “While contradictions will persist, the first step toward peace has already been taken.”

News.Az