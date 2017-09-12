Conte: Qarabag are a good team, I know a lot of their players very well

Conte: Qarabag are a good team, I know a lot of their players very well

Chelsea FC`s coach Antonio Conte has described Azerbaijani FC Qarabag as “a good team” as he conducted his first Champions League press conference since taking

Conte explained why Qarabag will provide a tough test at the start of their maiden Champions League outing, AzerTag reports.

“Qarabag are a good team. It’s the first time they’re playing this competition. I know a lot of their players very well because I played against Azerbaijan in qualifying when I was Italy coach. They have a lot of players who play for the national team.”

“I like to call these kind of games tricky games. We played two days ago, and then we have to play tomorrow, and then we have to play a difficult game against Arsenal. We must pay attention,” he said.

