COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company launches “Daily Show”

The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company has unveiled a daily television programme to be broadcast globally during the climate summit in November in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Aligned with the Presidency's goals of enhancing ambition and enabling action worldwide, the show aims to ensure accessibility to conference-related information by providing daily summaries of COP events for a global audience, News.Az reports citing the COP29 official website.The programme will be broadcast live from a studio on-site at Baku Stadium and distributed through television syndication, online streaming platforms, and official COP29 channels. It will feature in-depth interviews, expert analysis, and other insights into the climate negotiations.The show will focus on transforming complex technical subjects into accessible content for global audiences. It will feature individuals, solutions, stories, and moments that are often overlooked, offering viewers different perspectives on the conference.COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev noted the essence of the program. He stated, “As the impacts of climate change are increasingly felt worldwide, there is a growing demand for information. With rising temperatures and mounting concerns about addressing this challenge we aim to make climate action accessible and relatable to a global audience. This daily show is a step towards achieving that goal.”Hi Impact, a UK-based media company with a proven track record in producing high-quality broadcasts for major global events, will serve as the show's production company. To further amplify the show's impact, COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company is actively seeking a Headline Partner. The selection process for the Headline Partner will conclude at the end of September, with final approval granted by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company and the UNFCCC.

