COP29 ‘crucial moment’ in global climate fight: UN official

COP29 ‘crucial moment’ in global climate fight: UN official

+ ↺ − 16 px

The upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan is a vital moment in the world’s climate fight, said Simon Stiell, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary.

Ha made the remarks while commenting on the release of the 2024 NDC Synthesis Report, News.Az reports.Stiell emphasized the importance of governments arriving in Baku prepared to translate the commitments outlined in the UAE Consensus at COP28 into tangible outcomes."These commitments include tripling renewable energy production, establishing a global goal for adaptation, and transitioning away from all fossil fuels—actions crucial for safeguarding people and their livelihoods worldwide," he said."COP29 must be an enabling COP, delivering concrete and ambitious outcomes on climate finance that take account of developing country needs, recognizing that such support is core business to protect every nation and the global economy from rampaging climate impacts.""The last generation of NDCs set the signal for unstoppable change. New NDCs next year must outline a clear path to make it happen – by scaling up renewable energy, strengthening adaptation and accelerating the transition to low-carbon economies everywhere," Stiell added. The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

News.Az