COP29 President-Designate calls for establishment of climate finance goal reflecting scale and urgency of climate challenge

Azerbaijan is committed to leveraging our strength as a bridge builder between the developed and developing world as host of COP29, to accelerate efforts to keep 1.5 in reach, COP29 President-Designate and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said as he addressed the World Governments Summit in Dubai, AZERTAC reports citing the COP29 official X account, News.Az reports.

“Key to that will be establishing a new climate finance goal that reflects the scale and urgency of the climate challenge,” Babayev said.

“And equally important, unlocking those funds and getting them to the nations that need them most,” the minister emphasized.

Commenting on the launch of the COP Presidencies Troika, COP29 President-Designate Babayev highlighted the incoming Presidency`s commitment to accelerate efforts to keep 1.5 in reach.

