Corruption in the Yerevan State University totals 800 million AMD

The corruption in the Yerevan State University totals 800 million USD, chairman of the State Revenue Committee Davit Sanasaryan told the reporters after cabinet sitting today, aysor.am reports.

The Investigative Committee is dealing with it, the police have already sent the case to the committee,” Sanasaryan said, adding that they are ready to present thorough information of what they have written.

“We have mentioned few points which are just a small party of the big work we have carried out,” the official said, adding that audit is being carried out in other universities as well to exclude abuses and embezzlements.

