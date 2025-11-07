Council may turn Bournemouth Tourist Information Centre into cafe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bournemouth’s Tourist Information Centre (TIC) could be transformed into a café under new plans from Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council.

The proposal seeks to change the use of the seafront building at Pier Approach, which opened in 2016, into a takeaway serving hot and cold food, ice cream, and paninis, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

BCP Council said the move is part of a wider strategy “to maximise the potential of all council-owned commercial assets.”

More than 20 residents have objected to the plans, arguing that the tourist centre is an essential point for visitors needing help or for lost children. Some questioned the need for another food outlet on the seafront.

Councillor Richard Herrett said the council remains committed to providing a strong visitor service and would ensure the TIC operates from another nearby location if the plan goes ahead.

A public consultation on the proposal runs until 20 November.

