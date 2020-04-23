Council of Europe Secretary General: Acquittal of Ilgar Mammadov and Rasul Jafarov is to be welcomed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Council of Europe Secretary-General Marija Pejčinović Burić welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing the official websit

"The acquittal today of Ilgar Mammadov and Rasul Jafarov by the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan is to be welcomed. As the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers has repeatedly emphasized, the execution of the European Court of Human Rights' judgments requires the elimination of all the consequences of the criminal charges brought against them. This step will be reviewed by the Committee in the context of the supervision of the execution of the Court's judgments. The Council of Europe remains available to further its cooperation with Azerbaijan," Marija Pejčinović Burić has stated.

