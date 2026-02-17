Fire destroys historic Teatro Sannazaro in Naples - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A major fire has severely damaged the historic Teatro Sannazaro in central Naples, forcing evacuations and leaving several people treated for smoke inhalation.

The blaze broke out in the ground-floor theatre located on Via Chiaia, causing panic among residents in the surrounding area. Thick smoke was visible across several parts of the city as firefighters worked to contain the fire, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Four people suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital with mild symptoms. Authorities said their condition is stable and not life-threatening. No burn injuries were reported.

Emergency crews confirmed that the theatre suffered extensive structural damage. According to fire officials, the dome of the building was seriously affected and much of the theatre was destroyed. Firefighters continued working to extinguish remaining hotspots.

The fire also affected nearby residential properties. Authorities ordered the evacuation of 22 apartments, some of which are residential while others are used as offices. Local officials said social services are assessing whether displaced residents will need assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

News.Az