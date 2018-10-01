Criminal case launched over train collision with bus in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A criminal case has been launched in Baku over the collision of a train with a passenger bus under Article 263.2 (violation of traffic or vehicle operation rules, entailing death by negligence) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code, Spokesman of the State Traffic Police Rufat Guliyev told Trend Oct. 1.

On Oct. 1, at about 14:35 (GMT +4), a passenger bus collided with a train in the Bina settlement in the Khazar District of Baku, Trend reports.

As a result of the collision, a young boy died and 34 people were hospitalized. There are five children among the injured.

News.Az

