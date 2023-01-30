Crowds gather in II Alley of Martyrs to bid farewell to terror attack martyr Orkhan Asgarov (PHOTO)

Crowds gathered in the II Alley of Martyrs in Baku to bid farewell to the head of the security service at Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran, Orkhan Asgarov, who became a martyr while preventing Friday’s terrorist attack on the embassy, News.Az reports.

Along with the martyr’s family members, state and government officials, Head of the State Security Service Ali Naghiyev, Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Defense Industry Minister Madat Guliyev, Interior Minister Vilayat Eyvazov, MPs, other high-ranking officials, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, as well as public representatives joined the funeral ceremony.

On January 27, at around 8:30 am Baku time, an armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service.

Two security guards of the embassy were also wounded while preventing the attack.

Following the attack, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran has completely suspended its diplomatic activities. The embassy staff and their families were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan on Sunday.





