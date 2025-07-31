Cuba urges implementation of international law, end to Gaza genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Juan Esteban Lazo Hernández, President of Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State, has called for the implementation of international law and an end to the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, Switzerland, Hernández met with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Friday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ghalibaf praised Cuba’s firm stance in condemning the acts of aggression by Israel and the United States against Iranian territory. He also emphasized the strong potential for expanding bilateral cooperation, especially in the economic sector.

Highlighting Iran’s readiness to boost joint initiatives, Ghalibaf stressed the importance of activating existing agreements to deepen relations between the two nations.

For his part, the Cuban parliament speaker condemned the U.S.’s coercive tactics in the Middle East and North Africa, asserting that Cuba remains committed to supporting efforts that uphold international law and halt the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Hernández also expressed Cuba’s desire to enhance cooperation with Iran across multiple sectors.

The conference, hosted by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in partnership with the United Nations, is being held at the Palais des Nations from July 29 to 31.

