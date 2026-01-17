Czechia ready to send fighter jets to Ukraine for drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Czech President Petr Pavel announced that his country is prepared to deliver combat aircraft to Ukraine capable of intercepting drones.

“The Czech Republic can, in a relatively short time, provide several medium combat planes highly effective against drones, and I believe we will manage to conclude this quickly and successfully,” Pavel said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

While Pavel did not provide full details, he previously indicated that subsonic L-159 fighter jets could be transferred to Ukraine. The Czech military currently operates 24 L-159 aircraft for training and ground support, alongside 14 Saab JAS-39 Gripens as its main fighters. Czechia has also ordered 24 F-35 jets, with deliveries expected after 2030.

In addition to jets, Pavel noted that Prague could supply early warning systems, including passive radars, to support Ukraine’s air defense.

Czechia has a history of supporting Ukraine with military equipment. Under a previous government, it supplied heavy equipment, including tanks and helicopters, and received NATO compensation as part of its rearmament.

Pavel also commented on the broader conflict, stating that Ukraine may need to make “painful concessions” to achieve peace, adding that Kyiv is prepared to take such steps if it helps end the war.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has reaffirmed that Czechia’s ammunition support for Ukraine will continue, conditional on funding from other countries.

News.Az