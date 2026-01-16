Zelensky warns Russia is preparing new massive strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

In his evening video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that, according to intelligence, Russia is preparing for new large-scale strikes.

The president asks Ukrainians not to ignore air raid warnings, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Zelenskyy also gave the team tasks for the military, in particular, air defense. Currently, Ukraine is trying to speed up the delivery of aid from partners, and much is being done at the level of the Ministry of Defense. "We are talking honestly with our partners about missiles for air defense, about systems that we need so much. The supply is not enough," the president said.

