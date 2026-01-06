Danish PM: US attack on Greenland would end NATO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned on Monday that any U.S. attempt to seize Greenland would spell the end of NATO, following President Donald Trump’s repeated calls for the Arctic island to come under U.S. control.

Frederiksen said that a military attack on a NATO member would halt the alliance, jeopardizing the security framework established since World War II. Her remarks come amid heightened tensions after U.S. forces abducted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, raising global concerns about Washington’s military actions, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, holds strategic importance for Europe and North America and hosts U.S. missile defense installations. Trump has cited national security and the island’s mineral wealth as reasons for potential U.S. control, while Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry was recently appointed as a special envoy to Greenland.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen emphasized that the island is not for sale and called for cooperation, dismissing concerns of an imminent U.S. takeover. “There is neither reason for panic nor for concern,” he said, stressing respect for international law and Greenland’s autonomy.

The dispute highlights growing geopolitical interest in Greenland, with both Russian and Chinese presence noted in surrounding waters.

