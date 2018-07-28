Date of Tajik President’s visit to Azerbaijan announced

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will visit Azerbaijan on August 9, APA reports.

Within the framework of the visit, several documents are expected to be signed between the two countries.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon is also planned to visit Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan in August.

News.Az

