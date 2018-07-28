Date of Tajik President’s visit to Azerbaijan announced
- 28 Jul 2018 07:02
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 132653
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/date-of-tajik-presidents-visit-to-azerbaijan-announced Copied
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will visit Azerbaijan on August 9, APA reports.
Within the framework of the visit, several documents are expected to be signed between the two countries.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon is also planned to visit Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan in August.
News.Az