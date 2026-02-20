Deadly drone attack hits aid convoy in Kordofan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least three aid workers were killed and four others wounded after a drone strike hit a humanitarian convoy in Sudan’s South Kordofan state, according to the Sudan Doctors Network.

The convoy, carrying food and relief supplies, was reportedly targeted in the Kartala area while traveling toward the cities of Kadugli and Dilling. The network blamed the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement–North, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The group condemned what it described as the deliberate targeting of humanitarian workers, calling it a clear violation of international humanitarian law.

The latest strike marks the second such incident in less than a month, the network said, following earlier shelling of a c aid convoy in Al-Rahad. It warned the escalation threatens already fragile humanitarian operations and deepens civilian suffering.

Al Jazeera said it could not independently verify the reported attack.

The incident comes amid intensifying fighting between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), who have been locked in a devastating civil war since April 2023 that has killed thousands and displaced millions.

After losing ground in the capital Khartoum earlier in the conflict, the RSF has concentrated operations in the Kordofan region and in el-Fasher in North Darfur.

Separately, a United Nations fact-finding mission this week said RSF actions in and around el-Fasher showed the hallmarks of genocide, citing a coordinated campaign against non-Arab communities including the Zaghawa and Fur.

Following the UN report, the United States announced sanctions against several RSF commanders over their alleged roles in the siege and capture of the city.

Humanitarian groups continue to warn that ongoing attacks on aid routes could severely disrupt life-saving assistance across war-torn Sudan.

News.Az