Deadly explosion in Syria’s Hama province kills at least seven

Deadly explosion in Syria’s Hama province kills at least seven

+ ↺ − 16 px

A massive explosion in Syria’s central Hama province has killed at least seven people and injured several others.

The blast occurred after a fuel tanker caught fire in the Hama countryside, north of Damascus and southwest of Aleppo, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

Authorities say the death toll is preliminary and likely to rise. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is underway.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/07/1751525002.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/><div style='font-size: 11px;color: #746a6a;line-height: 13px;'> Fuel tanker explosion in Syria’s Hama/Photo: IRNA</div>

News.Az