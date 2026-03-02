Deadly missile strikes hit Iran's Sanandaj - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least two people have been killed in joint US-Israeli strikes targeting the central Iranian city of Sanandaj.

The city was hit by missiles, with several residential buildings located near the city’s police station destroyed in the attack, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency said US and Israeli forces launched six missiles at different areas of Sanandaj, including densely populated neighborhoods.

Footage circulating online appears to capture the moment of one of the strikes, showing flames and thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

News.Az