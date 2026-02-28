U.S. Tomahawk cruise missiles heading to Iran, flying over Iraq - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Footage circulating online appears to show what are believed to be U.S. Tomahawk cruise missiles flying at low altitude over parts of Iraq en route toward targets in Iran amid a newly reported wave of strikes on Iranian territory.

Sources on social media and video-sharing platforms show multiple missiles moving in the direction of Iran, though independent verification is pending, News.Az reports.

Reports suggest these missile movements coincide with confirmed joint U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets earlier on Saturday, which have triggered explosions and smoke over Iranian cities according to news agencies.

Iraqi airspace has been mentioned as a transit route for projectiles headed southward. Officials have not yet formally commented on the missile footage.

News.Az