Dean Lewis responds to misconduct allegations involving fans

Australian singer Dean Lewis has addressed allegations of inappropriate interactions with fans following videos that circulated online.

In a statement posted Thursday evening, Lewis acknowledged the hurt caused by private conversations and relationships with consenting adults over the past decade, but stressed that none of his actions were illegal, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I realise I’ve made an incredible mess, people are genuinely hurt, and I need to make changes,” Lewis wrote. He admitted to being “breathtakingly dumb” in his texting and flirting over the years and offered a sincere apology to the women involved, as well as to his family and fans.

Lewis emphasised he does not fault the women for speaking out and urged no one to defend him, taking full responsibility for his actions.

