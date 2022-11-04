Death toll from Pakistan floods climbs to 1,739

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from this season's monsoon rain and floods since mid-June has risen to 1,739 along with 12,867 injuries in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

According to a report released by the NDMA on Wednesday night, 647 children and 353 women were among those who lost their lives in separate rain or flood-related incidents in the South Asian country so far.

The southern Sindh province was the worst-hit region, where 799 people were killed, followed by the southwestern Balochistan province with 336 deaths, while the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the eastern Punjab provinces reported 309 and 223 deaths, respectively.

Additionally, 2,288,481 houses have been destroyed, while an estimated 1,164,270 livestock animals have perished in the rains across the country, the report said.

Over 33 million people and 85 districts across Pakistan have been affected by the floods, it added.

