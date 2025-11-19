Death toll from Russian strike on Ukraine's Ternopil rises to 19

At least 19 people were killed and 66 others injured after a Russian strike hit residential buildings in the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil early Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

The updated toll comes from one of the largest combined drone-missile attacks in recent months, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The State Emergency Service said rescue workers had saved 45 people from the rubble and continued operations as large-scale fires broke out following the strikes.

It reported damage to residential high-rise buildings, as well as industrial and warehouse facilities, with more than 190 emergency personnel and 38 units of equipment deployed.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the attack, saying Moscow’s actions showed “how Russia’s ‘peace plans’ look in reality."

In a statement, the Ukrainian Air Force said Russia launched 48 missiles and 476 drones from several directions, with the main targets being the Lviv, Ternopil and Kharkiv regions.

It said air defense forces shot down or suppressed 483 of the 524 detected air attack assets, including 442 drones, 34 Kh-101 cruise missiles and seven Kalibrs.

Air Force officials said the attack began on Tuesday evening and involved Shahed-type drones, Gerbera-type UAVs and cruise missiles launched from Russian regions and from occupied Crimea.

Seven missiles and 34 strike drones hit 14 locations, while falling fragments were recorded in six areas.

The strike on Ternopil earlier killed 10 people and injured 37, according to initial reports, but authorities updated the toll as rescue operations progressed.

Moscow, meanwhile, claimed its forces carried out a “massive strike with long-range precision weapons” on what it described as Ukrainian military-industrial and energy facilities in western regions.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the attack, which included Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and attack UAVs, was conducted “in response” to what it called Ukrainian strikes on civilian sites in Russia.

It said “all designated targets were hit,” a claim that could not be independently verified.

