Death toll in Iran from Israeli strikes since Friday rises to 585: Media reports

Iranian media reported Wednesday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes across Tehran and other areas has risen to 585, with at least 1,326 people injured since the attacks started last week, News.Az reports.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

