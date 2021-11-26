Decisions adopted at trilateral meeting to contribute to safer and more predictable situation in South Caucasus, says President Aliyev

Decisions adopted at the trilateral meeting in Sochi will contribute to a safer and more predictable situation in the South Caucasus, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a press statement jointly with President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

On November 26, a trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders will be held in Sochi.

Following the trilateral meeting among Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Russian President, the Azerbaijani President and the Armenian Prime Minister have made press statements.

