Deepti Chaurasia found dead in South Delhi home

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deepti Chaurasia, 40, the daughter-in-law of Pan Masala baron Kamal Kishor Chaurasia, was found dead in her Vasant Vihar residence yesterday around noon in what police suspect to be a suicide.

Deepti, married to Kamal Kishor’s son Arpit since 2010, reportedly used a dupatta to end her life. A note discovered in her room reportedly read, “If there is no love and trust in a relationship, what is the point of life?” Sources suggest that family issues may have contributed to her tragic decision, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The couple has two children: a 14-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter. Deepti’s body has been recovered, and a post-mortem is scheduled at Safdarjung Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing, and no official statement has yet been released.

This tragic incident has shocked the community, highlighting the need for awareness and support for mental health within families.

News.Az