Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia held a trilateral meeting

On December 21, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Hulusi Akar, and the Minister of Defense of Georgia, Mr. Juansher Burchuladze, held a trilateral meeting in Türkiye, News.az reports.

At the meeting, the Defense Ministers of three countries discussed the current military-political situation in the region, prospects for the development of military cooperation in a trilateral format, the conduct of joint bilateral and trilateral exercises, as well as issues of ensuring the security of regional projects.

In the end, a press conference was held for the media representatives.

News.Az