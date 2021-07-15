Defense Ministry: Positions of Azerbaijani Army subjected to fire in direction of Kalbajar district

+ ↺ − 16 px

"On July 15, at about 14:15, the Armenian armed forces units in the positions located in Zarkand village of Basarkechar district using small arms subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Yukhari Ayrim village of Kalbajar district. Retaliation fire was inflicted to suppress the activity of the opposing side,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

“There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army,” the ministry added.

