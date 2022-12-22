Defense Ministry: Training-methodological sessions held with officers and psychologists for ideological work and moral-psychological support ended

+ ↺ − 16 px

Training-methodological sessions, held with the chiefs of branches and subdivisions for ideological work and moral-psychological support of types of troops, Army Corps, formations, units, and special educational institutions’ relevant chairs and cycles, as well as assistant chiefs of staff of military units for ideological work and moral-psychological support and psychologists at the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the training plan for the current year, ended, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told News.az.

“The training-methodological sessions included speeches on the formation of management and leadership abilities in the Azerbaijan Army, the organization of work with the families of martyrs and ghazis, socio-political events taking place in the region and the world, the activities of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in this area, as well as detailed discussions on other topics.

The work done during the 2022 training year was analyzed at the event. The work aimed at fulfilling the tasks on educating military patriotism and increasing the level of moral-psychological training in the Azerbaijan Army was highlighted. The tasks on moral-psychological support to be accomplished in the 2023 training year were brought to the attention of the sessions’ participants.

Delivering a report on the topic “Current directions of moral-psychological support for the Azerbaijan Army’s military personnel based on the ideas of Heydar Aliyev", Honored Art Worker, an individual pensioner of the President, Abdulla Gurbani noted that the patriotic marathon titled “To the year of Heydar Aliyev with the Victory Flag!” started.

The first event of the marathon was held within the framework of the sessions organized at the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army.

The creative team of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov and the military orchestra of the Ministry of Defense performed songs and poems dedicated to Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. The performances aroused great interest among the audience,” the ministry said.

News.Az