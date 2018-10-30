Delegation headed by FM Elmar Mammadyarov left to Sofia for an official visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation headed by the foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov and consisting of the representatives from the Parliament, Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan left to Sofia for an official visit.

During the visit Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will have meetings with the high-level Bulgarian officials, as well as the first meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Republic of Bulgaria, will be held.

News.Az

