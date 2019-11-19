Delegation of Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh meets Rabbi David Wolpe of Sinai Temple in LA

+ ↺ − 16 px

During their inaugural visit to Los Angeles, a delegation of the Azerbaijani Community of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region met on November 15 with Rabbi David Wolpe of Sinai Temple, one of the most influential synagogues in the U.S., the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles told News.Az.

It should be noted that Rabbi Wolpe was named the most influential rabbi in the U.S. by the Newsweek Magazine, and one of the 50 most influential Jews in the world by the Jerusalem Post.

At the meeting, the delegation members informed the Sinai leadership about Armenia’s aggression, devastating results of the occupation, displacement of innocent Azerbaijani civilians from their ancestral lands, as well as the destruction of Azerbaijani historical, religious and cultural monuments by Armenia in the occupied territories. The delegation members also expressed hope that upon return to their lands it will be possible to revive the peaceful coexistence between Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh.

